US-backed Proxy War Against China Rages in Myanmar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The US government through one of its organizations, the US Institute of Peace, has recently called for more aid to opposition groups fighting the central government of Myanmar.
What is the rest of the story and why has the US invested billions over decades to interfere in Myanmar's internal political affairs. Are we watching another case of US interference as part of a wider proxy war - this time instead of Russia, against China?
The New Atlas - Myanmar Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flEjlLfnTLk&list=PLkhlYgGXRhhykD9hzMZ__KQQvLVWNjJ4A
US Backing Behind the "National Unity Government": https://youtu.be/AqoM5JwnQcI
Aung San Suu Kyi's foreign advisers:
Sean Turnell: https://youtu.be/rZg1YNcFUmo
Joseph Fisher: https://youtu.be/e8abz2auo7Y
Robert San Pe: https://youtu.be/S2FLGsomPpc
References:
US Institute of Peace - It’s Time to Help Myanmar’s Resistance Prevail:
https://www.usip.org/publications/2022/08/its-time-help-myanmars-resistance-prevail
US Institute of Peace - About:
https://www.usip.org/about
CNN - Chinese factories set on fire and at least 38 killed in Myanmar's deadliest day since coup:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/15/asia/myanmar-deaths-chinese-factories-intl-hnk/index.html
Irrawaddy - China-Backed Pipeline Facility Damaged in Myanmar Resistance Attack:
https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/china-backed-pipeline-facility-damaged-in-myanmar-resistance-attack.html
NED - Burma 2021:
https://www.ned.org/region/asia/burma-2021/
NED - Ms. Zin Mar Aung:
https://www.ned.org/fellows/ms-zin-mar-aung/
NUG - official website:
https://www.nugmyanmar.org/en/
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas