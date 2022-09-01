US-backed Proxy War Against China Rages in Myanmar

The US government through one of its organizations, the US Institute of Peace, has recently called for more aid to opposition groups fighting the central government of Myanmar.

What is the rest of the story and why has the US invested billions over decades to interfere in Myanmar's internal political affairs. Are we watching another case of US interference as part of a wider proxy war - this time instead of Russia, against China?

The New Atlas - Myanmar Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flEjlLfnTLk&list=PLkhlYgGXRhhykD9hzMZ__KQQvLVWNjJ4A

US Backing Behind the "National Unity Government": https://youtu.be/AqoM5JwnQcI

Aung San Suu Kyi's foreign advisers:

Sean Turnell: https://youtu.be/rZg1YNcFUmo

Joseph Fisher: https://youtu.be/e8abz2auo7Y

Robert San Pe: https://youtu.be/S2FLGsomPpc

References:

US Institute of Peace - It’s Time to Help Myanmar’s Resistance Prevail:

https://www.usip.org/publications/2022/08/its-time-help-myanmars-resistance-prevail

US Institute of Peace - About:

https://www.usip.org/about

CNN - Chinese factories set on fire and at least 38 killed in Myanmar's deadliest day since coup:

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/03/15/asia/myanmar-deaths-chinese-factories-intl-hnk/index.html

Irrawaddy - China-Backed Pipeline Facility Damaged in Myanmar Resistance Attack:

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/china-backed-pipeline-facility-damaged-in-myanmar-resistance-attack.html

NED - Burma 2021:

https://www.ned.org/region/asia/burma-2021/

NED - Ms. Zin Mar Aung:

https://www.ned.org/fellows/ms-zin-mar-aung/

NUG - official website:

https://www.nugmyanmar.org/en/

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