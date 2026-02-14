BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel’s Campaign to Censor Your Speech
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10164 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
146 views • 24 hours ago

An investigation into Israel's coordinated campaign to control American speech about Israel. Will Americans tolerate becoming subjects of a foreign government's dictates about what Americans can say and do? Or will they defend the rights foundational to American democracy.

SOURCES:

Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs / Mosaic United Poll (2024) - American Jewish Teen Survey

Zenith Poll (July 2025) - NYC Mayoral Race, Jewish Voter Data

Jewish Federations General Assembly (November 2025) - Sarah Hurwitz remarks (transcript)

Israeli Government Budget Documents (2026) - Hasbara allocation, 2.35 billion shekels

Israeli Foreign Ministry announcements - Public Diplomacy Unit establishment (Gideon Sa'ar)

TikTok acquisition reporting - Oracle/Larry Ellison consortium (January 2026)

Benjamin Netanyahu public statements - TikTok acquisition remarks

H.R. 6090 - Antisemitism Awareness Act (2024)

H.R. 3050 - Anti-BDS Federal Contractor Certification (2024)

U.S. Court Records (unsealed January 22, 2026) - DHS/ICE use of Canary Mission profiles in deportation cases (Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk)

New York Attorney General legal filings (January 2026) - Betar-US shutdown for bias-motivated harassment

Canary Mission website - Student/faculty/professionals doxing documentation

-----------

Mirrored - History.Culture. projects

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
censorshipisraeljewish control
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
Pam Bondi faces conservative backlash after explosive Epstein hearing

Pam Bondi faces conservative backlash after explosive Epstein hearing

Belle Carter
House passes resolution to end Trump&#8217;s tariffs on Canada

House passes resolution to end Trump’s tariffs on Canada

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy