Israel’s Campaign to Censor Your Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An investigation into Israel's coordinated campaign to control American speech about Israel. Will Americans tolerate becoming subjects of a foreign government's dictates about what Americans can say and do? Or will they defend the rights foundational to American democracy.
SOURCES:
Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs / Mosaic United Poll (2024) - American Jewish Teen Survey
Zenith Poll (July 2025) - NYC Mayoral Race, Jewish Voter Data
Jewish Federations General Assembly (November 2025) - Sarah Hurwitz remarks (transcript)
Israeli Government Budget Documents (2026) - Hasbara allocation, 2.35 billion shekels
Israeli Foreign Ministry announcements - Public Diplomacy Unit establishment (Gideon Sa'ar)
TikTok acquisition reporting - Oracle/Larry Ellison consortium (January 2026)
Benjamin Netanyahu public statements - TikTok acquisition remarks
H.R. 6090 - Antisemitism Awareness Act (2024)
H.R. 3050 - Anti-BDS Federal Contractor Certification (2024)
U.S. Court Records (unsealed January 22, 2026) - DHS/ICE use of Canary Mission profiles in deportation cases (Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk)
New York Attorney General legal filings (January 2026) - Betar-US shutdown for bias-motivated harassment
Canary Mission website - Student/faculty/professionals doxing documentation
-----------
Mirrored - History.Culture. projects
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!