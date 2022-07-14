Is Declining Confidence The End Game for US Dollar?

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Question 1: 0:44 If the government starts the CBDC account system, where would owners of PMs park the cash from the sale of metals? Is the CBDC account going to be the only transactable accounts in the US? If not, how would they be able to liquidate metals and use the proceeds?

Question 2: 12:31 You often discuss how a currency fails due to lack of confidence in that currency. My question is: What does this look like from the perspective of the individual? Do they stop working for the worthless currency? Do they stop spending? Do they riot? Do they barter? How does this lack of confidence bring about the end of a currency?

Question 3: 21:30 So it appears that the strength of the US dollar is only going higher, which is causing economic destruction world-wide, as other countries must print their currencies into hyperinflation in order to have enough Dollars to conduct international trade. Is it true, that as the Dollar strengthens, gold and silver’s values fall? Is there a direct correlation? Do you see any sign that the Dollar will weaken soon? ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI:

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