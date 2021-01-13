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Ex-Democrat: Facebook took me down
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40 views • January 13, 2021
Brandon Straka, founder of the 'Walk Away' campaign, is a self-proclaimed former Democrat who launched the effort to cultivate a space for other Democrats who have turned to support President Trump. Brandon comments on the situation he's faced from Facebook, as the platform evidently effectively removed his popular Facebook page, citing violations that some may perceive as politically motivated. - via National Report with Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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