What Democracy Brings To A Nation Through Corrupt Leaders Who Are Or Have Become Communist
TruthSeeker
420 views • 7 months ago

The sayings of Barack Obama whether said as a general statement or as something he supports... just know that he does actually support what he said in this video because Barack Obama is a communist and probably worse. And he still has his hands in government working to destroy America behind the scenes with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and now with Kamala Harris being pushed to become president. And of course there are many others working behind the scenes to destroy America and its people.

This is why it is critically important to support and vote for President Trump to be the next President of the USA in 2024. It is also very important to support the New California State movement which will also have a major impact on how to save America and to Make America Great Again along with President Trump.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/vote-trump-2024

Link for joining the New California State movement is directly below.

Join New California State --->  https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state


