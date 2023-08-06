Unvaccinated Dating, Breastmilk & Blood donations. Parental Rifts Over Vax Choices | Ep 106









After experiencing heart problems, ovarian cists and more following the Gardasil HPV Vaccine, Shelby Thomson began her journey toward creating Unjected.com, the world’s first unvaccinated dating site, that has now grown into connecting unvaccinated blood donors, breastmilk donors and more, in partnership with the Wellness Company.Show more





Thomson joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss the amount of people they have seen get married through Unjected and how her own relationships fell apart on the topic of vaccines, therefore why starting a relationship based on common opinions around this topic has been the key to many of their Unjected success stories.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





