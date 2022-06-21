Jared Taylor || Democrat Claims GOP Winning Elections Might Cause Civil War

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More AF- and AmRen-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from "Eric Adams Wants to Ban Drill Rap",
which aired 16th June 2022 on Amren.com
(https://www.amren.com/podcasts/2022/06/eric-adams-wants-to-ban-drill-rap/)
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