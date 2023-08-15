The Curious Case of the Lahaini Wildfire: Even Jack Posobiec Noticed the Microwaved Charred Dog

As I was editing this video together I noticed on Steve Bannon' War Room that his regular contributor Jack Posobiec was even talking about the odd looking charred dog that got caught up in the firestorm.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.