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Men In Black, Denmark: Something is Rotten in the state of Denmark [09.03.2021] - 17 hour ago
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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123 views • March 10, 2021
WE ARE MORE AND MORE CITIZENS WHO HAVE GOT ENOUGH!

We started a few hundred, but the protests are growing and Denmark's population is becoming more aware of what is going on.

Something is Rotten in the state of Denmark and YOU are not alone in the feeling!

Come to the Freedom Demonstration on Saturday, March 13, and show your dissatisfaction with the government's information-confusing and arrogant corona handling & stigmatization of entire neighborhoods and population groups.

Let us collectively call out the politicians and show that we HAVE GOT ENOUGH of being neglected and put in voluntary prison.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Event: https://fb.me/e/cZhGzrEnw
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
--
VI ER FLERE OG FLERE BORGERE SOM HAR FÅET NOK!

Vi startede et par hundrede, men protesterne vokser og Danmarks befolkning bliver mere bevidste om hvad der foregår

Noget er galt i vores Danmark og DU er ikke alene om følelsen!

Kom til Frihedsdemonstration på lørdag d. 13. marts, og vis din utilfredshed mod regeringens informationsforvirrende og arrogante coronahåndtering & stigmatisering af hele bydele og befolkningsgrupper.

Lad os i fællesskab råbe politikerne op og vise at vi HAR FÅET NOK af at blive tilsidesat og sat i frivillig fængsel.

NOK ER NOK!

Begivenhed: https://fb.me/e/cZhGzrEnw
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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