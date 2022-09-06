911 Harley-Shirt Guy On Street Tells It Immediately 'Structural Failure Because Fire Too Intense' - The Day It All Started

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Harley-shirt guy has the explanation - the official narrative - immediately -- just moments after the fact
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/11/911-undeniable-reality-compelling-90.html
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see also Brighteon: 911 Mysteries: Controlled Demolition - Implosion [Best 911 vid - 90 mins.]
911 Mysteries: Controlled Demolition - Implosion [Best 911 vid - 90 mins.]