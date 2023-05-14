Scientists Reveal Deadly 'WEF Diet' Will Drive Human Race to Extinction

Humans are set to become walking parasites if the global elite get their way and everybody gives up meat and starts eating bugs and crickets. Scientists are now warning that the meat-free ‘WEF diet’ will kill off most of the human race and those who survive will be weak, disease-ridden shells of their former selves.
The WEF and UN are pushing humanity to give up meat by 2050 and move to a completely plant and insect-based diet, including Bill Gates’ synthetic meat.
According to the globalists, eating meat is bad for our health and harmful for the planet.
But what happened when dozens of nutritional scientists were asked to look into the science behind these claims?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.