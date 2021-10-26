CIRCLE-BACK PSAKI TALKS ABOUT THE "MARKED ONES"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mossad WH Asset Jen Psaki mentions the "MARKED ONES" in a recent Q&A on Biden protecting the vaccinated... or as 'Circle-back' Tsaki put it, the "Marked ones"... what do you think? Is the death jab the actual Mark of the Beast, or what? I found this very odd and the language specifically chosen for a purpose...
The dirty jews are coming after Telegram: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tey4hVjljmt9/
Hail Victory (Sieg Heil) ϟϟ
You can listen to THE FREEDOM MINISTRY on RBN syndicated radio every Saturday from 2-4 PM EST - http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/s
The Freedom Ministry on RBN - http://republicbroadcasting.org/the-freedom-ministry-with-chris-switzer/
"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. ✡" -Revelation 2:9
"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan ✡, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9
Beware of the devil offering free gifts...
"Wherein the King granted the Jews which were in every city to gather themselves together, and to stand for their life, to destroy, to slay, and to cause to perish, all the power of the people and province that would assault them, both little ones and women, and to take the spoil of them for their prey." -Esther 8:11
"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15
If you appreciate the content and would like to see more please consider donating to The Freedom Ministry (Chris) - https://PayPal.me/TheFreedomMinisry
Contact - [email protected]
Telegram - https://t.me/TheFreedomMinistry1488
GOTT MIT UNS ϟϟ
Peace&Love
God bless
Chris
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over