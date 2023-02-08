Nice Little Piece for Violin, Horn and Piano, Op 320

This is a beautiful piece of music for violin horn and piano written 2023
A nice little piece, the horn part is at the top of the horn range going up to high C (in F). It's written for an advance player, so writing it for horn in A will keep the students away from this beautiful piece.
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus320.html
