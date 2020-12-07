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Lockdowns Destroy What Makes Us Humans
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6 views • December 07, 2020
Lockdowns Destroy What Makes Us Human ,,
Government planners have embraced a materialistic view of human beings which cheapens the importance of family and social events. These "experts" fail to understand what being human really means.
Original article: https://mises.org/wire/lockdowns-dest...
Quote ,,
Science never solves a problem without creating ten more. George Bernard Shaw
Government planners have embraced a materialistic view of human beings which cheapens the importance of family and social events. These "experts" fail to understand what being human really means.
Original article: https://mises.org/wire/lockdowns-dest...
Quote ,,
Science never solves a problem without creating ten more. George Bernard Shaw
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