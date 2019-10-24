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How to Make Easy Pancakes | Allrecipes.com
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30 views • October 24, 2019
Wake up right with pancakes made from scratch! Make any morning special when you make these top-rated homemade pancakes. From mixing bowl to plate, they take just 15 minutes to prepare! In this video, you'll see how much batter to use per pancake and get tips for flipping your cakes at just the right time.
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