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Part 1 - Crypto, Urotherapy, & Tyranny ~ Oto Gomes Interviews Edward Group
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293 views • December 20, 2021
Oto is a Crypto Mentor and Founder of “Crypto Made Easy.” He is the Host of “Manifest Truth Destiny” and has dedicated his life to helping others become their most abundant selves.
In this 1-hour discussion, Dr. Group & Oto discuss:
– The tyrannical and centralized systems that Dr. Group has been fighting since the mid-90s
– Dr. Group’s ‘red pill moment’ that freed his mind
– Why the allopathic industry wants you to ‘manage symptoms’ instead of treat them
– The root cause of disease and your chronic symptoms
– Why Dr. Group submitted an 18-page paper on Iodine to The White House
– The self-healing power of urotherapy and your own perfect medicine
– What’s coming down the path in our world and how to prepare for what’s coming next
Part 2 - Coming Soon.
For our community, Oto is offering a 10% off discount on his Crypto Course. Enroll now in “Crypto Made Easy” ➤➤
https://crypto-made-easy.mykajabi.com/a/2147494308/2a2NeQQA
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Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community:
The Global Healing Institute
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/urotherapy-the-ancient-art-of-self-healing/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
In this 1-hour discussion, Dr. Group & Oto discuss:
– The tyrannical and centralized systems that Dr. Group has been fighting since the mid-90s
– Dr. Group’s ‘red pill moment’ that freed his mind
– Why the allopathic industry wants you to ‘manage symptoms’ instead of treat them
– The root cause of disease and your chronic symptoms
– Why Dr. Group submitted an 18-page paper on Iodine to The White House
– The self-healing power of urotherapy and your own perfect medicine
– What’s coming down the path in our world and how to prepare for what’s coming next
Part 2 - Coming Soon.
For our community, Oto is offering a 10% off discount on his Crypto Course. Enroll now in “Crypto Made Easy” ➤➤
https://crypto-made-easy.mykajabi.com/a/2147494308/2a2NeQQA
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group’s Educational Platform & Online Community:
The Global Healing Institute
Member Benefits: By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
BECOME A MEMBER NOW ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/courses/urotherapy-the-ancient-art-of-self-healing/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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