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Kona Brewing Starfruit and Orange IPA 3.0/5
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8 views • August 01, 2020
Kona Brewing's Starfruit and Orange IPA is a swing and a miss for me. Overly bitter, missing the fruit notes buried under the hops. This isn't one of my favorite brews from them. Running 6.8 ABV guessing the IBUs to be in the 65-75 range and the SRM of a solid 14 Judging by the lack of any recognition on their web page say this is a one off. Sadly they'll do that. Their passion fruit was an excellent experimental thats not around here anymore. More suited to the IPA crowd that has burned it taste buds out already this was sacrificed to the brother who aren't here after the vid.
Thanks for coming by and raising a glass w me
Skal
E.
Kitsue code is : KICKSTARTER
Good thru the month of August. Its a solid knife. Check out the vid and then click the link to see whats left of my index finger (not for the squeamish lol)
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Thanks for coming by and raising a glass w me
Skal
E.
Kitsue code is : KICKSTARTER
Good thru the month of August. Its a solid knife. Check out the vid and then click the link to see whats left of my index finger (not for the squeamish lol)
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
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