Be Prepared Semi Auto Rifle Ban-HB 1808 May Be Voted On Late July

HB 1808 bans several semi auto AR pattern rifles by name, and there is provision for the banning of standard capacity magazines also. I am not clear if there is any provisions for the grandfathering of existing weapons However this criminal endeavor plays out, rest assured that the khommunist-satanist-leftists will continue to both ban tools of self defense in submission to their CCP masters, and to destroy America. God's wrath is coming-America is ruled by the dregs of humanity-a hissing to all who pass by-trannies, deviants, blasphemers, those who engage in human sacrifice, inebriates and reprobates. God help us. I've been trying to get this video through the approval process for several-over SIX-hours now. In my frustration I started seeing how long it took other, newly posted videos, and 1 hour was common, although Mike's latest vid took 35 minutes and some other irrelivencia took a mere 17 minutes. It looks like someone does not want people to know about upcoming gun ban legislation. Hmm...what is really going on at brighteon nowdays?