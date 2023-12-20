Create New Account
Hooray for Israel look at this terrorist getting wrapped in her burial shrouds.
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago
Hooray for Israel look at this terrorist getting wrapped in her burial shrouds. This is another one that will not kill an Israel. I mean look at them. They definitely look like a terrorist to me. How about you? To be buried in a cemetery we even let our terrorist have their final resting place. Oh that’s right we’re gonna wait till they bury them and then we’re gonna bomb their burial place. Also, that’s what a good Zionist does



Keywords
red seazionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionjewish state genocide of palestinians in gazaaikillingmachineantichrist armythe jews are shooting christians and in christian churchesturkey but in pakistanthey own the nukesa terrorist baby in their final burial shroudhooray for israel look at this terrorist getting wrapped in her burial shroud

