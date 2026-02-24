THE TRUMP/ISREAL PROPAGANDA MACHINE EXPLAINED IN 2:28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/i/status/2026162978542825856
The video references public FARA filings (reg #7649) for Clock Tower X LLC, owned by Brad Parscale, as agent for the State of Israel. Key docs:
Registration statement: https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7649-Registration-Statement-20250918-1.pdf
Main contract exhibit (AI/content services): https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7649-Exhibit-AB-20250918-1.pdf
Amended to $9M: https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7649-Exhibit-AB-20251226-3.pdf
Salem Media appointment: https://investor.salemmedia.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/867/salem-media-group-announces-the-appointment-of-brad