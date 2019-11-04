© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 22 - The Truth About Jesus Christ
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • November 04, 2019
What I want to talk to you about today is the remarkable (and dare I say, miraculous) story of a carpenter named Jesus from a map dot in the middle of the Middle East who lived over 2,000 years ago and the truth about the impact He left on the world.
I’ve heard Jesus Christ called a lot of things but the most accurate word is “radical”. Let me know if you agree after listening to this episode.
I’ve heard Jesus Christ called a lot of things but the most accurate word is “radical”. Let me know if you agree after listening to this episode.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.