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Former Spy on Education, Intelligence, Research, Emergence of America from Crisis
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27 views • July 23, 2020
Robert David Steele shares his perspective of current political situations, the President, the election, and other matters.
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence and more recently Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
His uTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence and more recently Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE). Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish.
His uTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
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