Pompeo: CCP Should Not Be Allowed To Benefit From the Olympics, but Should Be Held Accountable

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01/06/2022 Pompeo: Xi Jinping will use the Olympics to sell the world on the Chinese propaganda tools as a great democracy and wonderful nation. They should not be permitted to benefit from the glory of the Olympics but should be held accountable for what they have done.