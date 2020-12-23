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Why Donald Why? President Trump Betrayal, Signs Disastrous Spending Bill!
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126 views • December 23, 2020
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President Donald Trump has signed the $1,300,000,000,000, 2,232-page Omnibus Spending Bill despite massive opposition from the overwhelming majority of his supporters. President Trump expressed his dislike for the bill, but claimed that the increase in U.S. military spending was so important that it offset the massive debt, funding of Planned Parenthood, lack of limitations on funding sanctuary cities and not funding the promised border wall between the United States and Mexico.
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President Donald Trump has signed the $1,300,000,000,000, 2,232-page Omnibus Spending Bill despite massive opposition from the overwhelming majority of his supporters. President Trump expressed his dislike for the bill, but claimed that the increase in U.S. military spending was so important that it offset the massive debt, funding of Planned Parenthood, lack of limitations on funding sanctuary cities and not funding the promised border wall between the United States and Mexico.
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