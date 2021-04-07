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003 "Equity vs. Equality" (Proverbs 1:3) Our Daily Greg
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12 views • April 07, 2021
The Bible teaches equity under law with the phrase, "Eye for an Eye." But the masses reject equity for "equality" and bear false witness against God and the standard of "eye for an eye".
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Proverbs Solomon Justice Judgment Equity Equality Communism Marxism Socialism Suicide Overdoses Wesley Bible Study
https://bbfohio.com
Proverbs Solomon Justice Judgment Equity Equality Communism Marxism Socialism Suicide Overdoses Wesley Bible Study
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