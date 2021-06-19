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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1064 - Hartford Distributors Massacre - Report on the crime
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50 views • June 19, 2021
Upset that he was forced to resign after being caught on camera stealing beer off his delivery truck and selling it on the side, Thornton pulled out two Ruger SR9 pistols and opened fire, killing eight and wounding two. He then called his mother to tell her what he had done, before calling 911 and explaining that he went on a shooting spree because of “racism”, and that he “wished he had killed more”, before hanging up and turning the gun on himself.
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