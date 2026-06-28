WE FOUND THE TPUSA DONOR WHO THREATENED CHARLIE KIRK❗

The internet remains undefeated!! 🙌





Laurie Cardoza Moore, evangelical Zionist crypto-Jew, is 100% the donor.





She tells the same story in this video, and her tweets mirror the exact same claims.





https://x.com/BraveReport/status/2014528703938662834





What is a crypto-Jew?





https://x.com/StrangeTheology/status/2014752550856110115





It’s a historical term for someone from a Jewish background (often in Spain/Portugal) who publicly converted to Christianity under pressure but secretly kept Jewish faith or customs.





Also called “conversos.”From her Wikipedia page and talks, she describes herself as coming from that background.





https://x.com/BraveReport/status/2014820348420628672





Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E5ypwiFSF/