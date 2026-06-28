WE FOUND THE TPUSA DONOR WHO THREATENED CHARLIE KIRK❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The internet remains undefeated!! 🙌
Laurie Cardoza Moore, evangelical Zionist crypto-Jew, is 100% the donor.
She tells the same story in this video, and her tweets mirror the exact same claims.
https://x.com/BraveReport/status/2014528703938662834
What is a crypto-Jew?
https://x.com/StrangeTheology/status/2014752550856110115
It’s a historical term for someone from a Jewish background (often in Spain/Portugal) who publicly converted to Christianity under pressure but secretly kept Jewish faith or customs.
Also called “conversos.”From her Wikipedia page and talks, she describes herself as coming from that background.
https://x.com/BraveReport/status/2014820348420628672