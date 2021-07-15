© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live From France on Their Demoralized Day of Independence
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • July 15, 2021
Bonjour & welcome to a lil update about the situation in France since they've announced "soft" mandatory injections.. It's Bastille Day, one of the biggest national holidays (equal to the 4th of July in USA), and the people look demoralized, there's no fireworks or whatever, and from my perspective working in a restaurant/café, the place was not busy at all really and a lot of other places weren't either.. the things i heard people saying today about the situation were pretty uneasing and far from pleasing, but i maintained my composure and was able to transmute that energy into a good walk & talk back home where i'm addressing the situation with some concern, but also a call to action & solutions to stand up against these crimes against humanity...
Recorded on 14/7/2021
Recorded on 14/7/2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.