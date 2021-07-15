Live From France on Their Demoralized Day of Independence

Bonjour & welcome to a lil update about the situation in France since they've announced "soft" mandatory injections.. It's Bastille Day, one of the biggest national holidays (equal to the 4th of July in USA), and the people look demoralized, there's no fireworks or whatever, and from my perspective working in a restaurant/café, the place was not busy at all really and a lot of other places weren't either.. the things i heard people saying today about the situation were pretty uneasing and far from pleasing, but i maintained my composure and was able to transmute that energy into a good walk & talk back home where i'm addressing the situation with some concern, but also a call to action & solutions to stand up against these crimes against humanity...



Recorded on 14/7/2021