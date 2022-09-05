Amy Eskridge - Anti-Gravity Research

She was a genius of science and technology. This presentation was made to the Huntsville Alabama L5 Society around 2019. Amy loved the attention this video brought her originally. But as it got popular it was too much for her. She was only 34-years old (died at her home June 11, 2022).

*Note: If the government isn't funding this research and you make these astounding scientific discoveries on your own, you do it at your own peril.