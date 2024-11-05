President Putin meets and accepts credentials from 28 newly arrived ambassadors

Ambassadors from 21 countries, including Malaysia, Kenya, Canada, and Japan, among others, presented credentials to the Russian head of state.

During the meeting, President Putin stressed that Russia is open to mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Only those who do not know its history and do not understand the strength of its unity can make illusory calculations on how to defeat Russia.”

Putin spoke at the ceremonial presentation of credentials to ambassadors of foreign states.

Key statements:

— Russia is open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all states without exception.

— The Russian Federation was tasked with ensuring the smooth integration of new BRICS participants; they really did quickly and organically integrate into the organization.

— The hostile course taken by a number of Western states to escalate and prolong the Ukrainian conflict is deeply mistaken.

— Russia does not seek confrontation; I would like to believe that a rational, balanced view of cooperation with Russia will once again prevail.

— Russia is not only ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but has also conducted these negotiations.

— Russia is making efforts to prevent a major war in the Middle East.



