It Is Not a Requirement for Any Country To Choose Between the U.S. and China

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02/05/2022 US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says at a press conference: It is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China. It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like. And we think partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find.