Parental Rights Must Prevail - Dan Grossenbach - Freedom Alive® Ep163

Dan Grossenbach was an ethics adjunct professor at the University of Arizona. He had good performance and a positive reputation. Yet, they unlawfully fired him for publicly advocating for parental rights at local school board meetings where his children attend school. On this episode, Dan shares how he is fighting back and standing for truth.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Oct 12, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm