Phil Wiseman: The Making of The Agenda Film & Defying the World State
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
404 followers
37 views • 1 day ago

Phil Wiseman of Oracle Films discusses the making of his explosive must-see film "The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future" which details the totalitarian and technocratic takeover of the planet and attempt to install a digital world dictatorship.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

The Agenda Film https://theagendafilm.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@OracleFilms3

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/OracleFilms

X https://x.com/OracleFilmsUK

Oracle Films Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
climate changeainew world orderglobalismtechnocracydystopiaworld governmentwefgreen agendagreat resetthe agendanet zeroalgocracy
