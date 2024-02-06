Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE
RealNewMetaMap
Published Yesterday

Culture emerges when we start to understand ourselves, never before, because reason tends to default to dominance hierarchy, negation of negation, and profane orientation which dumbs down emerging knowledge  facilitating faith in resisting fragmentation of unity and health (as per the discoveries of Dr. Erasmus Emoto). 

Keywords
healthorientationdr erasmus emoto

