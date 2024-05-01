50+ days Factorio play time [part 3]

factorio.com
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:05 - Battery
1:05 - Induction power
4:04 - Carbon chemistry
4:59 - Electric refining furnace
6:09 - Improved thermodynamic power
7:53 - Lab research speed 2
8:29 - Aluminium metallurgy
11:17 - Water transport
12:38 - Oversea energy distribution
13:34 - Toolbelt
14:14 - Tungsten metallurgy
16:49 - Advanced electronics
18:13 - Fluid wagon
20:03 - Refined ore processing
21:14 - Mining productivity 2
22:12 - Improved chemistry
23:30 - Fast inserter
25:09 - Miniloader
26:13 - Automation 2
27:43 - Flour
29:42 - Fish cooking
31:37 - Meat grinding
34:05 - Frying
36:34 - Salads
37:43 - Energy usage efficiency 3
38:24 - Lubricant
39:25 - Alloy steel parts
40:24 - Scattergun turrets
42:04 - Military 3
45:02 - Explosive rocketry
46:57 - Fermentation
48:58 - Seasoning
50:40 - Complex meals
51:48 - Energy usage efficiency 4
52:29 - More Energy 3
54:26 - First aid
55:58 - Natural gas refining
57:31 - Kvaerner process
59:10 - Advanced oil processing
1:00:25 - Plastics 2
1:02:02 - Circuit network
1:13:02 - Better Cable Making
1:14:03 - Pipe Meter
1:15:42 - Santas Nixie Tube Display 1
1:17:39 - Electric energy accumulators
1:19:43 - Lab research speed 3
1:20:18 - Automated rail transportation
1:23:12 - Rail signals
1:26:40 - Breaking force 1
1:27:18 - Railway 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.