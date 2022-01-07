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"A Tale of Jerusalem" by Edgar Allan Poe
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41 views • January 07, 2022
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Intensos rigidarn in frontern ascendere canos
Passus erat-
-Lucan-De Catone
-a bristly bore.
-Translation
Well now, the difficulty I had in pronouncing many of the Hebrew words and names in this brief story exposes the fact that I have never in my life taken a Bible study class... Sorry if I got most of it wrong, Hebrew can be a challenge for the uninitiated.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2151/2151-h/2151-h.htm#chap5.2
If you are interested in the Roman siege of Jerusalem in 70 AD, check out this excellent series on the topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hen0wmoj5RU&;list=PLkOo_Hy3liEL-DFpCESTbk_fC2RVUFU5o
Plus a new video (Dec 17, 2020) about the city of Jerusalem of this time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0v0p6UwRAo
Intensos rigidarn in frontern ascendere canos
Passus erat-
-Lucan-De Catone
-a bristly bore.
-Translation
Well now, the difficulty I had in pronouncing many of the Hebrew words and names in this brief story exposes the fact that I have never in my life taken a Bible study class... Sorry if I got most of it wrong, Hebrew can be a challenge for the uninitiated.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2151/2151-h/2151-h.htm#chap5.2
If you are interested in the Roman siege of Jerusalem in 70 AD, check out this excellent series on the topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hen0wmoj5RU&;list=PLkOo_Hy3liEL-DFpCESTbk_fC2RVUFU5o
Plus a new video (Dec 17, 2020) about the city of Jerusalem of this time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0v0p6UwRAo
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