She’s done this before. No hesitation.





USA. Philadelphia police are looking for a woman who shot a man at point-blank range.





Surveillance video released by police on Wednesday shows the woman smoking a cigarette before shooting the man at close range. After shooting him, she proceeds to smoke and puts her gun in her purse as she walks away.

The Philadelphia Police Department said SEPTA Police Department officers found the man and rushed him to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The condition of his injuries is not reported.