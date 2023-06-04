Dr. McCullough Answers Tough COVID Questions and More!









Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, Pennsylvania Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has had over three years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.Show more





Website: http://www.petermcculloughmd.com/

Radio Show: http://www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-peter-mccullough/

Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/

Book: http://www.couragetofacecovid.com/





Most recent America Out Loud Episode: https://www.americaoutloud.com/grace-under-pressure-a-fathers-courage-to-face-the-biopharmaceutical-complex/





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





