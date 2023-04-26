Ayuda Social - Episodio 13 "Aldo y su aldea"

Aldo y su aldea - Episodio 13
- Aldo y su esposa realizan una labor social todos los jueves en la plaza San Martin, de Córdoba - Argentina y ayudan al que mas lo necesita!
este pequeño video demuestra lo que ellos hacen por 7 años.
- ayudar a los demás es una buena forma de abrir tu corazón -
Ayuda las acciones aquí: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/brucephillipmafer
