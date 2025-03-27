Drink Along w #beerandgear 160: Coronado Brewing Palm Sway Tropical IPA 4.5/5*

running 6.5 for the ABV, 65 is the listed IBUs but she doesn't drink like a 65. The SRM is best guessed as a pretty 6.

*Brewed with an abundance of New Zealand and West Coast hops including Chinook, Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Mosaic, Motueka, and Waimea, it offers notes of pineapple, mango, stone fruit, citrus, and pine.

Amazing what shows up when already done.

Anyway thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.

Big 3 my friends

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

