Drink Along w #beerandgear 160: Coronado Brewing Palm Sway Tropical IPA 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
running 6.5 for the ABV, 65 is the listed IBUs but she doesn't drink like a 65. The SRM is best guessed as a pretty 6.
*Brewed with an abundance of New Zealand and West Coast hops including Chinook, Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Mosaic, Motueka, and Waimea, it offers notes of pineapple, mango, stone fruit, citrus, and pine.
Amazing what shows up when already done.
Anyway thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us.
Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/beerandgear/