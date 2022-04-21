Where Is Ukraine Journalist Gonzalo Lira? (AKA Coach Red Pill)

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Gonzalo Lira, a journalist who had been questioning the Ukrainian government’s response to the war in eastern Ukraine, has gone missing. On his last day, he posted on Facebook about Ukrainian criminals with arms and the dangers of the Azov battalion
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Where in the world is Gonzalo Lira? The journalist who had been speaking out against the Ukrainian government's response to the war has gone missing. Previously, he had spoken out about Ukrainian criminals with arms and the dangers of the Azov battalion. He has been missing for over four days and those who are watching are fearing the worst.