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DR. SIMONE GOLD INTERVIEWED BY DR. REINER FUELLMICH | GERMAN CORONA COMMITTEE
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136 views • July 21, 2021
28th May, 2021 - The courageous Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America's Frontline Doctors speaking at Dr. Reiner Füllmich's legal investigative 'Corona Ausschuss' in Germany. She talks about her legal action against the vaccine roll-out and her personal assessment of the level of vaccine adverse reactions from visiting many US locations and receiving reports of cases.
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