Manna - Toward a New Understanding of Nature [2003 - Simon G Powell]

https://youtu.be/_xfe7g-3Xuk http://www.simongpowell.com
After graduating from UCL in 1992, Simon G. Powell suffered an extended bout of 'mushroom fever' brought on by excessive psilocybin use.
After this 'mushroom fever' subsided, he was left with a case of chronic biophilia.
This curious condition, which turned out to be permanent and quite stimulating, led him to write a number of unorthodox books - including The Psilocybin Solution (2011), Darwin's Unfinished Business (2012) and Magic Mushroom Explorer (2015 - a promo video is below).
He also felt compelled to write and direct two radical film documentaries: Manna and Metanoia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.