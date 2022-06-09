Coach Dave LIVE | 6-9-2022 | TELL THEM THE TRUTH!

Links from Today's Show:





What If I Gave Everything - Casting Crowns: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tP27ySgbYLU





Winsomeness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni1XX1PioEI





J6 Inmate letter: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/open-letter-from-j6-political-prisoner/





Clay Parker on Alan Keyes: https://www.brighteon.com/093bc3ed-e71e-459e-9613-9610cb032e5e





Man at Frisco, TX Council Meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5-7BxjK9W8





Reggie Kelly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qi1-xXaWKl4





Ukraine war over time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASc44wdx48w&t=50s





Coach's latest article - The Suppression of the Truth: https://newswithviews.com/the-suppression-of-the-truth/





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





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