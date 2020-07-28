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What do Bill Gates, COVID-19 and 666 all have in common?
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21 views • July 28, 2020
End Time Survivors, April 6, 2020
Bill Gates, multi-billionaire founder of Microsoft, explained how businesses will function while practicing social distancing in response to a question posed on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His response has aroused considerable interest among anti-vaccine proponents and people keeping an eye on world events, especially regarding the fulfillment of the end time prophecy about the Mark of the Beast (666) from Revelation 13. This video is a must-see for people interested in RFID, biometric identification and other technological and social developments which could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast prophecy. Find out how Bill Gates' ID 2020 plan could fit in with these chilling developments.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Credits
01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDyl53rZA by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids FAIR USE
06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
12. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
13. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
***
End Time Survivors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1VfgHsH52s
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimeSurvivors/
Bill Gates, multi-billionaire founder of Microsoft, explained how businesses will function while practicing social distancing in response to a question posed on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His response has aroused considerable interest among anti-vaccine proponents and people keeping an eye on world events, especially regarding the fulfillment of the end time prophecy about the Mark of the Beast (666) from Revelation 13. This video is a must-see for people interested in RFID, biometric identification and other technological and social developments which could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast prophecy. Find out how Bill Gates' ID 2020 plan could fit in with these chilling developments.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Credits
01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDyl53rZA by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids FAIR USE
06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
12. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
13. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
***
End Time Survivors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1VfgHsH52s
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimeSurvivors/
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