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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club ~ Jan. 4, 2021
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15 views • January 05, 2021
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss controversial topics such as Trump/Biden electile dysfunction, cornholio virus, Global/Great Reset, solar dimming, depopulation agenda, JFK assassination, and more news, politics, current events.
Recorded: Jan. 4, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
Recorded: Jan. 4, 2021
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Brian Snoddy is an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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