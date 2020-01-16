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Australia on Fire. The Plan Is Clear Now (MIRRORED)
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394 views • January 16, 2020
Australia on Fire. The Plan Is Clear Now (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Hev123 Truthseeker at:-
https://youtu.be/mKRftnPtiGI
Link:
Sky news Australia
#AustralianFires
#Agenda21
#Agenda2030
#WeatherModification
#SmartCities
#HighSpeedRail
#DURecorder
This is my video recorded with DU Recorder. It's easy to record your screen and livestream. Download link:
Android: https://goo.gl/s9D6Mf
iOS: https://goo.gl/nXnxyN
Mirrored from YouTube channel Hev123 Truthseeker at:-
https://youtu.be/mKRftnPtiGI
Link:
Sky news Australia
#AustralianFires
#Agenda21
#Agenda2030
#WeatherModification
#SmartCities
#HighSpeedRail
#DURecorder
This is my video recorded with DU Recorder. It's easy to record your screen and livestream. Download link:
Android: https://goo.gl/s9D6Mf
iOS: https://goo.gl/nXnxyN
Keywords
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