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AA-14 Lori Colley Joins Us To Discuss Deliverance Ministry, Prayer, and Q
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17 views • July 02, 2020
Today we are happy to have Lori Colley on the program. Lori is a blogger, researcher, wife, mom, new grandmother, and most recently an author! In 2015 she left a position as Media Director for a Christian ministry because God called her to begin Praying Citizen. She was very eager to do what He had laid on her head for several months. Over the next few years Lori turned every issue of Praying Citizen into a video and publishing it to YouTube.
Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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