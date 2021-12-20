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The Biden Bus Escort Story & the Founder of Judicial Watch Exposes Hunter Biden’s Corruption
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190 views • December 20, 2021
These proud patriots join us to share why they are fighting to defund the Republic of the United States of America.
www.FreeForFreedomsSake.com
The founder of Judicial Watch and the founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman joins us to break down a new revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop which further links Hunter Biden to China’s payroll.
12.7.21 - Title - Thrivetime Show - The Founder of Judicial Watch and the Founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman | New Revelations from Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Description - The founder of Judicial Watch and the founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman joins us to break down a new revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop which further links Hunter Biden to China’s payroll.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1viSuV6OikDsNkSJB8SemHMOWDAOG9hXu_LvCb3enXOw/edit?usp=sharing
www.FreedomWATCHUSA.org
https://www.americassheriff.org/
Learn More:
www.TheBubblesProject.com
New revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop further links him to China’s payroll
Chinese titan lavished Hunter Biden with 3-carat gem, offer of $30 million
CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore NYT bombshell report on Hunter Biden's business deal with Chinese company
Chinese energy firm chairman gifted Hunter Biden an $80,000 diamond
LEGAL/ANALYST AUTHOR: Larry Klayman, author of It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry! Klayman, is founder and former chairman of the successful non-profit foundation Judicial Watch, and current chairman of Freedom Watch.
Hunter Biden sells five art prints for $75K each as NYC show pushed back
https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/hunter-biden-sells-five-prints-for-75k-each-as-nyc-show-pushed-back/
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko Join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Del Bigtree, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Karen Kingston, Debbie G. & Just Joined the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Are Joining the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request LAST MINUTE Ticket Availabilities for the December 9th, 10th & 11th Dallas ReAwaken America Tour At. NOTE: After Ticket Transfers & Cancellations 8 Tickets Are Now Available: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
BREAKING!!! Phoenix, Ohio & Oregon Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! https://timetofreeamerica.com/
www.FreeForFreedomsSake.com
The founder of Judicial Watch and the founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman joins us to break down a new revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop which further links Hunter Biden to China’s payroll.
12.7.21 - Title - Thrivetime Show - The Founder of Judicial Watch and the Founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman | New Revelations from Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Description - The founder of Judicial Watch and the founder of Freedom Watch Larry Klayman joins us to break down a new revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop which further links Hunter Biden to China’s payroll.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1viSuV6OikDsNkSJB8SemHMOWDAOG9hXu_LvCb3enXOw/edit?usp=sharing
www.FreedomWATCHUSA.org
https://www.americassheriff.org/
Learn More:
www.TheBubblesProject.com
New revelation of Hunter Biden’s laptop further links him to China’s payroll
Chinese titan lavished Hunter Biden with 3-carat gem, offer of $30 million
CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore NYT bombshell report on Hunter Biden's business deal with Chinese company
Chinese energy firm chairman gifted Hunter Biden an $80,000 diamond
LEGAL/ANALYST AUTHOR: Larry Klayman, author of It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry! Klayman, is founder and former chairman of the successful non-profit foundation Judicial Watch, and current chairman of Freedom Watch.
Hunter Biden sells five art prints for $75K each as NYC show pushed back
https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/hunter-biden-sells-five-prints-for-75k-each-as-nyc-show-pushed-back/
It's Epic!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Zelenko Join the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
BREAKING!!! Eric Trump, Lance Walnau, Dr. David Martin, Comedian Jim Breuer, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Del Bigtree, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sean Feucht, Karen Kingston, Debbie G. & Just Joined the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Are Joining the ReAwaken America Tour!!!
Request LAST MINUTE Ticket Availabilities for the December 9th, 10th & 11th Dallas ReAwaken America Tour At. NOTE: After Ticket Transfers & Cancellations 8 Tickets Are Now Available: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines- https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org & www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
BREAKING!!! Phoenix, Ohio & Oregon Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! https://timetofreeamerica.com/
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