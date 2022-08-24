18+: Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Losses In Peski Region

After the DPR military took control of the town Peski, they managed to advance to the west and attack positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Nevelskoe.

The assault is carried out by the assault groups of the People’s Militia, including by the 100th brigade of the DPR. Servicemen of this brigade have recently shared the footage from the destroyed Ukrainian positions. It proved that the Ukrainian military suffers heavy losses on the front lines in the area.

Earlier, the same brigade shared the video showing their attack on the Ukrainian trenches:

https://www.brighteon.com/d431b1d9-d043-49f1-9e11-a6505bf08be1

Source - South Front

